Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up 2.0% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 97.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,738 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 53.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,842,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,761,000 after acquiring an additional 984,185 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,232,000 after acquiring an additional 718,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,270,810,000 after acquiring an additional 712,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,089,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,771,051,000 after acquiring an additional 541,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $81.38. 59,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.69. The firm has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

