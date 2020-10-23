Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 45 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,345 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,418,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $1,977,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 155.9% during the second quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $374.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,259. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $384.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $354.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.