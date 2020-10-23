Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Takes $2.78 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises 2.1% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $19,580,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $726,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $2,262,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $4,812,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $9,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.96. 137,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,047,228. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $95.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.15.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

