Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Raymond James

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ET. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Energy Transfer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.88.

NYSE:ET opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 2.56.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

