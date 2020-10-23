Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.86.

NASDAQ NVST opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. Envista has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $33.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.33 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the second quarter worth $95,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 39.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,388,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,356 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Envista by 54.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Envista by 120.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after acquiring an additional 709,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Envista by 33.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,932,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,877,000 after acquiring an additional 489,656 shares during the last quarter.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

