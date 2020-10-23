Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.67 ($30.20).

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €22.01 ($25.89) on Monday. Evonik Industries AG has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €23.04.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

