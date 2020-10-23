Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Cut to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

FRT has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.76.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $75.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.45. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $141.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,373,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 47,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

