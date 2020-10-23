Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $77.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $87.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FRT. ValuEngine lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a hold rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.76.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $75.29 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 31.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 384.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,809,000 after buying an additional 398,720 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,409,000 after acquiring an additional 328,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,918,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,327,000 after acquiring an additional 195,480 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,228,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,651,000 after purchasing an additional 176,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,385,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,058,000 after purchasing an additional 153,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

