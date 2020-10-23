First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FFWM. TheStreet cut First Foundation from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $700.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.49.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. Research analysts expect that First Foundation will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in First Foundation by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.