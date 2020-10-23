First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $146.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of First Republic have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Third-quarter results reflect robust revenue growth along with capital strength. Improving loan and deposit balances might continue supporting its profitability. Also, increasing fee income on steady rise in investment management fees aids revenue growth. The company’s net interest income (NII) has shown sustained growth over the years. The company complies with all regulatory ratio requirements, reflecting a solid capital position. Though contraction of margin due to low rates and rising costs on digital initiatives might hurt growth, the company is less likely to default payments in case of any economic downturn.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FRC. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.47.

Shares of FRC opened at $130.62 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $130.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 52.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 625.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

