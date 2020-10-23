Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Holdings Trimmed by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,489 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,778 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 732,185 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 29,928 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 916.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,943 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $336,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,787,170 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $2,818,000. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. 1,209,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,356,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.32. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Benchmark raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.25 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Nomura reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.39.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

