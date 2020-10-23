Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fortive from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.38.

NYSE:FTV opened at $66.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.77. Fortive has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $836,818.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,951.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Patrick K. Murphy sold 37,882 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,746,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock valued at $627,156,617. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 19.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 28.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 552,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,512,000 after buying an additional 121,932 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 294.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 59.0% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 25.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

