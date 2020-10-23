Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $190.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $180.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FNV. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Franco Nevada has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $163.63.

FNV stock opened at $139.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.00. Franco Nevada has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $166.11. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $195.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Franco Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franco Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Franco Nevada in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

