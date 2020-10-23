Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €39.77 ($46.79).

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) stock opened at €33.90 ($39.88) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a one year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of €30.65.

About Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

