Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Decreases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,244 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 25,589 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 27,947 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.45. The company had a trading volume of 70,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,773,590. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $131.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.86, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.38 and its 200 day moving average is $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 785,649 shares of company stock worth $97,741,803. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.