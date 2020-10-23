Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $21.87 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,136 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.5% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 375,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,040,000 after purchasing an additional 81,103 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $6.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $331.73. The stock had a trading volume of 85,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,213,823. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $309.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $333.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $312.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.24.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Argus downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.68.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,042,736.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,336 shares of company stock worth $11,893,276. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

