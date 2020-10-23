Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Invests $202,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,145 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $407,826.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,955,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,700 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,623 shares of company stock worth $2,472,706. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,892. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $110.72. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.68.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

