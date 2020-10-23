Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Reduces Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.2% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.2% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 47,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.43. The company had a trading volume of 726,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,136,699. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average of $41.92. The company has a market cap of $147.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

