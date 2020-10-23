FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Raised by DA Davidson

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lam Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $23.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $23.00. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lam Research from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.67.

Shares of LRCX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $357.65. 10,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,508. The stock has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.47. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,111 shares of company stock worth $17,753,830 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 137.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4,671.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

