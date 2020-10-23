Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GIL. TD Securities increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.
GIL stock opened at $22.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $30.29.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 47.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 424,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 136,646 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 20.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 152,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 25,504 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 9.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 116.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 89.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,462,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,646,000 after acquiring an additional 690,178 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.
Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?
Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.