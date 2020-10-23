Goldman Sachs Group’s (GS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a $262.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $255.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $249.62.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $205.40 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,075,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,200,648,000 after buying an additional 296,438 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,078,886,000 after buying an additional 1,897,007 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,947,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $582,471,000 after buying an additional 39,533 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 820.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,913,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,190,000 after purchasing an additional 81,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

