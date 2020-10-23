GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.36.

GDRX stock opened at $54.00 on Monday. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $64.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $111,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $556,000.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

