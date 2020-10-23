GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) in a research note released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

GDRX has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.36.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $54.00 on Monday. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $556,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at about $83,000.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

Analyst Recommendations for GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

