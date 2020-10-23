GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) in a research report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GDRX. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday. They set a sector perform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $54.00 on Monday. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $64.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter worth about $111,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter worth about $556,000.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

