Guggenheim Boosts Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $90.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price objective upped by Guggenheim from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Monster Beverage from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.79.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $80.56 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $87.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.26. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $1,001,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 41,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $3,444,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,431.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,791 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 76,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,493,000 after acquiring an additional 38,290 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

