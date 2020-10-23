Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group downgraded Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. CSFB downgraded Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

NYSE HXL opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). Hexcel had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hexcel will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 455.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,302,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,951,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,230,000 after acquiring an additional 27,421 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its holdings in Hexcel by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,533,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,345,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hexcel by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,410,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,775,000 after buying an additional 524,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,250,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,529,000 after buying an additional 386,674 shares in the last quarter.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

