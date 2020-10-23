HMS Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,061 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 41,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.0% in the third quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 256,400 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $27,904,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.56. 63,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,132,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.33. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $114.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.18.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $374,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,877.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,128. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

