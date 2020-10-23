HMS Capital Management LLC Has $311,000 Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

HMS Capital Management LLC lessened its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $763,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total value of $1,550,014.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,018.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.30, for a total value of $651,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,787 shares of company stock worth $48,034,144. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $508.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,174. The business’s fifty day moving average is $481.82 and its 200 day moving average is $412.69. The company has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a PE ratio of 139.20, a P/E/G ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $533.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. OTR Global cut ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.81.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

