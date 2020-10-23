HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 1,299 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

HMS Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 25,719 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 25,589 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 785,649 shares of company stock valued at $97,741,803. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.44. The stock had a trading volume of 71,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,773,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $131.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

