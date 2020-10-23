HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 159 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

HMS Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,617 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,459 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 201,445 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after buying an additional 74,800 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $211,406.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total transaction of $2,989,932.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,357 shares of company stock worth $19,003,013 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $6.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.08. The company had a trading volume of 30,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,002. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.79. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 1.57. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Splunk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.43.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

