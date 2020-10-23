Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Home Depot by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $780,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,704 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $379,444,000 after acquiring an additional 700,351 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,067,000 after acquiring an additional 607,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,635,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $409,760,000 after acquiring an additional 466,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.00.

Home Depot stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.82. 21,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,914,797. The company has a market cap of $302.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.32 and a 200-day moving average of $254.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

