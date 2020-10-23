Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 30.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.1% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.43. The company had a trading volume of 20,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,914,797. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.32 and its 200 day moving average is $254.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

