Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Buys 304 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,183 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.5% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 215,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,865,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 68.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.05.

CSCO stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,534,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

