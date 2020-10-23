Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,934 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Walmart by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in Walmart by 32.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 88.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 36.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Walmart by 24.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.15. The stock had a trading volume of 56,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,535,663. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $406.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.01.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

