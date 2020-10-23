HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Argus

Argus started coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $350.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $286.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jyske Bank boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $280.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $272.43.

HUBS stock opened at $309.24 on Monday. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $330.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -185.17 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $2,422,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 691,877 shares in the company, valued at $197,171,107.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.72, for a total transaction of $623,363.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,235.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,676 shares of company stock worth $10,089,114 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 58.8% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth $64,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

