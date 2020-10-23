Independent Research Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) a €45.00 Price Target

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €39.77 ($46.79).

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €33.90 ($39.88) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of €30.65.

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit