Independent Research Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) a €45.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €39.77 ($46.79).

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €33.90 ($39.88) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of €30.65.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

