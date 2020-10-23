Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,256 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,715,051,000 after acquiring an additional 863,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Intel by 116.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.97.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $5.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.03. 1,705,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,738,992. The company has a market capitalization of $229.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

