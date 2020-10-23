Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Increased by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,999 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.7% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Intel by 2.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intel by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.7% during the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,738,992. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $229.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Standpoint Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.97.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

