InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Peel Hunt cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

IHG stock opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.31. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $69.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 633,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,398 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 60,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 46,929 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 60,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 33,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 22,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.