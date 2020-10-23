International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded International Seaways from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.80.

INSW opened at $14.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $411.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.06. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $139.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.55 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 22.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,452,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,733,000 after buying an additional 107,063 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth $19,602,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 788,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,876,000 after buying an additional 261,035 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after buying an additional 21,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 2,941.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 311,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 301,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

