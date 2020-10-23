IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.65-7.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.3-12.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.24 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.25-6.35 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQV. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of IQVIA from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.78.

IQV opened at $169.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.12, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.31. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $176.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $11,750,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at $122,596,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total transaction of $464,479,395.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,103,371 shares of company stock valued at $494,977,443. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

