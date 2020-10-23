iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $346.08. The stock had a trading volume of 49,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,847,974. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $339.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.36. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

