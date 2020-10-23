iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.2% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420,244 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,438 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,617,000 after purchasing an additional 354,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $346.15. 39,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,847,974. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $339.90 and its 200 day moving average is $317.36. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

