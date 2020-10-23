iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,019 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 20.9% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $107,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,941,000 after buying an additional 10,420,244 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after buying an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,908 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $346.08. 49,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,847,974. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

