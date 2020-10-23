J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $138.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.26.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $127.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $144.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.98.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In other news, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Also, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 2,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,163 shares of company stock worth $13,612,718 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 38.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 83.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.