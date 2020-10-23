J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Lowered to $131.00 at Credit Suisse Group

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.26.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $127.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $144.35.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $6,752,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,389,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,605,652.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,163 shares of company stock valued at $13,612,718 in the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 209,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 102,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,939,000 after purchasing an additional 56,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

