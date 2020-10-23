Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JACK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $87.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.49. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $89.59.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.63 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $148,207.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,659.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $181,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,450.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 29, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,243 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in San Diego, California.

