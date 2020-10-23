JMP Securities Lowers Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) to Market Perform

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports.

RESI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Front Yard Residential currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Get Front Yard Residential alerts:

RESI stock opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. Front Yard Residential has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The company has a market cap of $782.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $55.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.47 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Front Yard Residential will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $1,453,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RESI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 8,389.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,366 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $8,748,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $5,331,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $4,341,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $4,062,000. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Front Yard Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Front Yard Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.