Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

JCI has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.56.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

NYSE JCI opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day moving average is $35.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $2,387,668.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 424,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after buying an additional 64,506 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 45,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,466,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,426,000 after buying an additional 464,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.