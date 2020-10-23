Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SMSI. B. Riley lowered their price target on Smith Micro Software from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Smith Micro Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.75.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock opened at $4.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $171.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $12.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 27.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.